Manager rules out selling Arsenal target in January

Pep Guardiola has ruled out selling Arsenal target, Raheem Sterling before this season ends.

The attacker has been out of favour at the Etihad and Fichajes.net maintains that Arsenal still wants to sign him.

Because he is no longer a regular at City, a January move was expected to be easy for Arsenal and his other suitors.

However, Todofichajes says Guardiola wants him to remain in the squad until the end of the season, even though his current deal runs out in 2023.

Just Arsenal Says

This development means Arsenal also has to keep Alexandre Lacazette until the end of the season.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from the Emirates and Arsenal could have sold him in the January transfer window.

However, he would need to be replaced and Sterling would have been perfect for that role.

Now that the Englishman is off the market, Arsenal should wait until the summer to add him to the squad at the Emirates.

Sterling’s experience at City makes him an ideal signing for the Gunners and his presence would be of immense help in the dressing room.

Finishing this season inside the top four would also help the Gunners convince him about Mikel Arteta’s project.