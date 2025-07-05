Manager shuts down exit talk for 40-goal Arsenal target

Arsenal’s pursuit of a left winger as part of their attacking rebuild is no secret. While Rodrygo has emerged as the top target, his deal is far from straightforward.

The Brazilian would need to submit a transfer request and even then, he would have to choose Arsenal over a host of other suitors. So, the Rodrygo swoop is anything but certain.

That uncertainty has prompted Arsenal to consider alternative winger options to avoid missing out entirely. One name that keeps cropping up is Bradley Barcola.

The Frenchman is coming off a sensational season with PSG, registering 21 goals and 20 assists as part of a historic treble-winning campaign, lifting Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the Champions League.

Barcola hope?

Despite all that glory, Barcola’s future is not entirely nailed down. With game time not guaranteed given Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia being preferred, some believe a club offering regular starts could tempt him away from the Parc des Princes.

Arsenal could certainly offer that at the Emirates. But getting the deal over the line may prove difficult, especially after Luis Enrique’s latest comments.

Luis Enrique hints at Barcola’s future

Addressing the exit rumours, the PSG boss told Football London:

“I have no doubt that Barcola will stay in Paris.

“It’s nice that other clubs like our players, but we are talking about a very young boy in whom we have high hopes for the future. I expect Bradley to play for Paris Saint-Germain for many years to come.”

Rodrygo remains the priority

Missing out on another top winger option is frustrating for Arsenal. But with Rodrygo, they might still land the kind of left-sided threat they have been yearning for.

Now it is up to Andrea Berta to prove his worth by landing the Brazilian and ensuring Mikel Arteta does not miss out on that marquee left-wing signing, one who could finally offer the kind of threat from the left that Bukayo Saka brings from the right.

