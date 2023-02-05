Manager tells Arsenal what to expect when they bid for his midfielder

Arsenal has been told they will need to break the British transfer record to add Declan Rice to their squad in the summer.

The midfielder has entered the final 18 months of his current deal at the London side and it seems obvious he wants a step up in his career.

West Ham knows they risk missing out on a huge transfer fee if they do not sell the ex-Chelsea trainee in the summer.

Arsenal has been named as one of his main suitors and David Moyes has insisted if the midfielder leaves the Irons, it will be for a record fee.

He tells Standard Sport:

“He’ll be a British transfer record if he ever leaves West Ham.

“There’s a lot of talk about it and when you see what’s going about for the prices, I think Dec will be blowing that out of the water, that’s for sure, when it comes around.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League now and the Englishman will cost a lot of money to sign.

Premier League clubs do not sell to rivals unless the player moves for a significant fee and we must be willing to splash the cash to get Rice.

