Manager tells Arsenal what to expect when they bid for his midfielder

Arsenal has been told they will need to break the British transfer record to add Declan Rice to their squad in the summer.
The midfielder has entered the final 18 months of his current deal at the London side and it seems obvious he wants a step up in his career.
West Ham knows they risk missing out on a huge transfer fee if they do not sell the ex-Chelsea trainee in the summer.
Arsenal has been named as one of his main suitors and David Moyes has insisted if the midfielder leaves the Irons, it will be for a record fee.
He tells Standard Sport:
“He’ll be a British transfer record if he ever leaves West Ham.
“There’s a lot of talk about it and when you see what’s going about for the prices, I think Dec will be blowing that out of the water, that’s for sure, when it comes around.”
Rice is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League now and the Englishman will cost a lot of money to sign.
Premier League clubs do not sell to rivals unless the player moves for a significant fee and we must be willing to splash the cash to get Rice.
Rice’s contract will essentially have 2 years to run in the summer (they a year option) so a bit of gamble to hold out for over 100 mil when he’ll be down to a year after that.
That also assumes they actually stay up which isn’t a guarantee right now, they are 1 point clear of relegation and just 4 clear of bottom. They play Chelsea, Spurs, Forest, United, Brighton, Villa and City next. Only Forest/United are in the bottom half and Villa are 11th and on a resurgent run under Emery. Big period for them because they will find themselves under severe pressure if they fall into the relegation zone and a gap opens up during that run.
Villa* not United
We rather pay 50m+ and get Onana from Everton or we go to Spain.