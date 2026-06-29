Manager tells club they cannot sell Arsenal target this summer

Arsenal are interested in signing FC Porto winger William Gomes, although the Portuguese club are determined to keep hold of the player ahead of next season. The Brazilian enjoyed an outstanding campaign in Portugal, helping Porto secure the league title while establishing himself as one of the most important figures in the squad.

His performances throughout the season have attracted attention from several major European clubs, with Arsenal among the teams monitoring his progress closely. Gomes is regarded as one of the brightest young talents currently playing in Portuguese football after making a strong impression since arriving at Porto at the beginning of last year.

Porto Determined To Keep Gomes

At just 20 years old, Gomes is still viewed as a player with considerable room for development, and Arsenal believe he has the potential to become an important long-term asset if they can bring him to the Emirates Stadium in the future.

Interest in the winger is expected to continue increasing as the transfer window progresses, particularly following his impressive performances last season. However, Porto are reportedly reluctant to consider any offers for the player during the current window as they prepare for another campaign with high expectations domestically and in Europe.

Arsenal Facing Difficult Negotiations

As reported by Sport Witness, Porto manager Francesco Farioli has informed the club that Gomes is not for sale this summer and should remain part of the squad next season. Farioli reportedly understands Porto’s position as a club that regularly sells talented players, but he does not expect Gomes to leave during the current transfer window.

The winger is also believed to be happy in Portugal after spending only one season at Porto, making it unlikely that he will actively push for a move away from the club at this stage of his career. That situation could make negotiations more complicated for Arsenal despite their continued interest in the player.

For now, Porto remains confident they can keep Gomes for at least another season while the youngster continues his development in Portuguese football.

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