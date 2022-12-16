Manchester City add Arsenal star to their list of targets

Arsenal is yet to secure the long-term future of Bukayo Saka as he continues to show he is arguably their best player.

The attacker is one reason they are at the top of the Premier League table now and he shone for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup before France eliminated them from the competition.

Now that he is out of it, Arsenal will look to conclude talks about a new deal with his entourage, so they can secure his long-term future.

However, they must act fast because other clubs are paying attention to his future, according to different reports, one of them being Manchester City.

90Mins reveals the Premier League champions have been watching him and have added him to their shortlist of English talents to add to their squad.

If Arsenal fails to secure Saka’s future and they receive any kind of encouragement, they will act fast to add him to their squad as soon as they can.

Saka is now one of the world’s renowned players, and we must do everything to keep him at the Emirates.

Although he is still young, he is easily one of our best players and should be made the club’s top earner if his entourage asks for that.

