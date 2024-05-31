Manchester City aims a dig at Arsenal over a now-deleted tweet

Manchester City has aimed a sly dig at Arsenal over a tweet the Gunners made that has now been deleted.

Arsenal’s social media had been celebrating several firsts that the club and its individual players have achieved in recent seasons.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been one of the top clubs in Europe over the last two terms, proving to be formidable.

This success is due to most of their players performing exceptionally well, with some even exceeding expectations.

One player who has been superb for the North Londoners is Bukayo Saka, who has consistently proven to be one of the top players in Europe.

He is looking to help England win Euro 2024 after another stellar season for his club.

Saka has scored or provided an assist against all 25 clubs he has faced so far in the Premier League.

The Daily Mail reveals that Arsenal recently tweeted he was the only player in history to have scored or assisted against all the opponents he has faced in the league.

This claim is false. The report states that Man City was quick to react, posting that Haaland has achieved the same feat.

Harry Kane is another player who accomplished this when he played for Tottenham.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Whoever made that tweet clearly did not do their homework, but this should not be an issue that will drag on for long.

