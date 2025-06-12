Manchester City close in on a move for Arsenal target

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Arsenal target Sverre Nypan. The highly rated Norwegian midfielder currently plays for Rosenborg and has been attracting interest from some of Europe’s top clubs over the last several months.

Arsenal were believed to be one of the most serious contenders for his signature. Reports in January suggested the Gunners were firmly in the driving seat, with multiple sources claiming the club had entered advanced talks and were close to finalising a deal. A fee in the region of £10 million was widely reported, and speculation intensified when Nypan was spotted in London during the winter period.

City move ahead in the race for Nypan

Fast forward six months, and it’s Manchester City who now look set to win the race. According to The Athletic, the Premier League champions are close to reaching an agreement with Rosenborg. While the exact fee hasn’t been disclosed, it could represent a record sale for a player from the Norwegian top flight.

The deal will also see the 18-year-old remain at Rosenborg on loan to continue his development before making the move to Manchester.

It’s another blow for Arsenal, who had high hopes of bringing Nypan to North London. Aston Villa were also reportedly in the running, having submitted a formal offer recently, but the midfielder turned them down.

Arsenal must now look ahead

Despite missing out on one of their long-standing youth targets, Arsenal cannot afford to dwell on the disappointment. The first-team squad still needs strengthening in several key areas ahead of a demanding 2025–26 campaign.

A new striker remains the priority, but reinforcements are also needed on the wings, in midfield, and in defence.

So far, the Gunners are yet to confirm a single new signing, but that could change quickly. Martin Zubimendi is expected to arrive next month, and progress is being made on a deal for Benjamin Šeško.

Stick with Just Arsenal for all the latest on who’s coming, and who got away.

Benjamin Kenneth

