Manchester City could hijack Arsenal’s move for Declan Rice

Manchester City could perform a Chelsea on Arsenal and hijack their move for Declan Rice in the summer.

Rice has been a target of the Gunners for much of this season as he nears an exit from West Ham.

The Englishman wants to play in the Champions League and Arsenal can offer that to him, but City is also well-placed to play in Europe’s elite club competition in the next campaign.

Before the January transfer window closed, Arsenal had been considered favourites to sign Mykhailo Mudryk, but Chelsea eventually hijacked the transfer and he plays for the Blues now.

Football Insider claims City might move for Rice if the conditions favour them and they are keenly following Arsenal’s bid to land the Englishman.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is a superb player and we certainly are not the only club looking to add him to our squad, so we expect City’s interest.

But we must stay vigilant and ensure they do not hijack the transfer. Otherwise, players will find it easy to ditch us and join other clubs as well.

Rice could also hand us an advantage if he decides he wants to remain in London instead of moving to another city.

