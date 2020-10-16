Manchester City dangerman might be back against Arsenal, means trouble

Arsenal will face Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend as league football returns.

The Gunners will have their team boosted by the signing of Thomas Partey who is expected to make his first start for the team.

Their opponents have had a troubled start to the season with the Citizens winning just one of their three league games so far.

Arsenal has three wins from four and they will be looking for their second win against Manchester City in as many games.

However, Arsenal’s task is set to be made tougher with the Star reporting that Sergio Aguero is set to make his return from injury in that game.

According to the same report, the Argentine striker, who has been out with injury since June, is fit to play and Pep Guardiola will likely feature him in the game.

It remains unclear if the former Atletico Madrid man will be involved from the start or if he will be starting from the bench, but he presents a new problem for Arsenal to consider.

The striker has scored 254 goals in 370 appearances for them and he remains one of the deadliest strikers in the world.