Manchester City defender sends Arsenal a title race message

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji insists there is still all to play for in the Premier League title race, even though Arsenal is now seven points ahead of everyone.

Manchester City is defending the title and as Liverpool struggles, fans expected them to have it easy.

However, Arsenal has emerged as the new title challenger and the Gunners have been absolutely superb in their performance for much of the term.

Mikel Arteta’s men have taken advantage of City’s multiple slip-ups this season to race clear at the top of the league table, but there is still a lot to play for.

Akanji was speaking after their 1-1 draw at home to Everton and told the Man City website:

“It’s the midway point of the season.

“Of course, Arsenal are first but in the end there are lots of games to play and we have to play them twice.

“We’ll keep the pressure up and try to win our next game and keep on going.

“There’s still a long way to go.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Akanji’s opinion is not wrong and we also know it is too early to think we have won the league already, but we must enjoy our winning run for as long as it lasts.

After celebrating every game, we will return to the training ground and work hard to win the next match.

