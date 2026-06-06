Manchester City determined to beat Arsenal to La Liga attacker

Brahim Diaz is the subject of serious transfer interest from Manchester City, despite Arsenal identifying him as one of the players they would like to sign during this transfer window.

The Gunners are expected to strengthen their squad after reaching the Champions League final and winning the Premier League title. Having performed impressively across multiple competitions, Arsenal remain one of Europe’s leading teams and are in a strong position to pursue elite talent.

It is therefore understandable that the club have targeted a player of Diaz’s calibre. The Moroccan has developed into an outstanding talent and has earned recognition for his performances at both club and international level.

His quality on the ball, creativity in attacking areas and ability to influence important matches make him an appealing option for Arsenal as they seek to maintain their competitiveness at the highest level.

Arsenal face competition for Diaz

The Gunners have been working diligently to bring top players to the Emirates, with Diaz emerging as one of the names on their shortlist. However, securing his signature may prove challenging given the growing interest from elsewhere.

According to Fichajes, City are also eager to sign the attacker. The report states that Enzo Maresca wants to work with Diaz and has asked City to bring him into the squad as he prepares to become their next manager.

Arsenal will therefore need to present a compelling project if they are to prevail in the race for the Moroccan international. Competition from a club with City’s resources and standing in the game could complicate negotiations.

Former connections could influence decision

Diaz has previously been associated with City, having completed part of his development at the club. That existing relationship could potentially work in City’s favour if discussions over a transfer advance.

Nevertheless, the attacker could be open to pursuing a fresh challenge elsewhere. This possibility may encourage Arsenal as they continue to assess their options in the market.

With interest in Diaz increasing, the coming weeks could prove decisive in determining where his future lies. Arsenal remain hopeful of securing a deal, but they may have to overcome significant competition if they are to add him to their squad.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…