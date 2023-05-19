Manchester City executive claims Arsenal has spent more money than them

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano has hit back at critics of their spending and claims Arsenal and other clubs have spent more.

City’s success is considered artificial by most fans because the Citizens have the money to spend and have broken transfer records to add new men to their squad.

They also pay some of the highest salaries in the Premier League, which means they can easily lure top players to the club.

Pep Guardiola is one of the best managers in the world and continues to show that at City, but some will argue he has no choice but to succeed, considering the number of expensive talents at his disposal now.

However, Soriano is keen for this perception not to overshadow the success they could achieve this season and says Arsenal and others have spent more.

He said via Goal.com:

“Look, you only have to look at the investment in players in England in the last year, three years, five years… we are never the club spending the most on players. There are many other clubs investing more money than us – Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal. Saying that we’ve spent a lot of money and we won because of that is just not true.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Manchester City has shown that money can buy success in the Premier League, and they deserve credit for making other clubs more serious about spending money to improve their squad.

We need to learn from them and splash the cash on new players in the summer ahead of the new season.

