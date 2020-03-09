Manchester City game hands Pablo Mari perfect opportunity to seal permanent Arsenal transfer

Pablo Mari has been impressive for Arsenal in the two games he has played so far.

Pablo Mari has taken his two starts well, he struggled at the beginning of his first Premier League start, but he recovered well to put in a solid performance for the Gunners.

If he is selected for Arsenal’s game against Manchester City, he should consider that his proper audition for the job.

This is because he will be coming up against the league’s defending champions as well as one of the best attackers in the division – Sergio Aguero.

Aguero is arguably the Premier League’s best import in the last decade and his arrival at the Etihad has helped Manchester City become England’s powerhouse yet again.

City is a side brimming with quality and Mari will have to be at his absolute best throughout, there is little room for error against Pep Guardiola’s men.

With the help of Arsenal’s midfield and instructions from Mikel Arteta, the game doesn’t have to be a mission impossible one for Arsenal’s defenders, but Mari will still have to prove his worth.

I would like to see if he can remain calm in possession under pressure from City’s attackers. I’d also love to see him play the ball out from the back with as much confidence as he would if it was against any other opponent.

If he can do these on Wednesday night, I don’t see why Arsenal should not make his move permanent once and for all, I mean, he would have proven himself against the very best.

An article from Jacob B