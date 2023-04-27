Manchester City is actively trying to sign an Arsenal player

According to Football Insider Manchester City remains keen on signing Kieran Tierney from Arsenal.

Tierney has struggled to play at the Emirates this season, but he remains one of the finest left-backs in England.

Defensively, he is the best at Arsenal, but Oleksandr Zinchenko offers more in midfield and attack, which has made the Ukrainian the first choice at the Emirates.

Tierney wants to play more often, which could make him ask for a move away from the Emirates at the end of this campaign.

The report claims City likes the Scotsman and is exploring the possibility of luring him away from North London.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney deserves to play more games for us because of his consistency and undoubted talent.

However, Zinchenko seems more suited to what we want to achieve on the field, which could see us lose the Scottish international.

It remains unclear if City is preparing a bid already, but swapping Arsenal for the Etihad is a move most players will make.

If the Citizens make an official approach, we might struggle to keep Tierne with us because City is a much more successful team than we are at the moment.

