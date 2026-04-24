Manchester City is not as good as Arsenal may fear they are in title run-in

Manchester City have moved to the top of the Premier League table after a 1-0 victory over Burnley. While the outcome strengthened City’s position, there may still be aspects of the performance that offer encouragement to Arsenal.
Many observers now believe Arsenal should put aside expectations of winning the title this season. In some respects, that shift in perception could reduce pressure on the Gunners while increasing scrutiny on Manchester City as the side now leading the race.
Recent weeks have shown how demanding it can be to hold first place during a tense run-in, and Arsenal may benefit psychologically from becoming the chasing team rather than the side everyone expects to finish top.
Burnley Match Offers Encouragement
Although City secured all three points, they managed only a single goal against a Burnley side who were relegated after the final whistle.
That narrow margin may suggest City are not as dominant as many assume, particularly if they continue to create chances without finishing them efficiently.
Performances late in the season are often judged by results above all else, but underlying issues can still become costly if left unresolved.
Against stronger opposition in the weeks ahead, missed opportunities could prove more damaging than they were in this match.
As reported by Sky Sports, City’s win was enough to take them to the summit, yet the scoreline itself may give rival teams the belief that they remain vulnerable.
Arsenal Must Stay Ready
For Arsenal, the priority remains winning their own matches and applying pressure wherever possible.
If City continue to struggle for fluency or waste chances in front of goal, dropped points could still arrive as the campaign progresses.
The title race often turns on small moments, particularly when fixtures become tighter, and nerves increase near the finish line.
Arsenal have experienced their own difficulties recently, but being in pursuit rather than protection mode may help them approach the remaining matches with greater freedom.
Rather than focusing on league position alone, the Gunners will need to stay consistent and be ready to capitalise on any slip from their rivals.
City remain favourites because they are top of the table, but their display against Burnley suggested they are not unbeatable.
Burnley comfort? We won. We were clearly still exhausted from doing you at the weekend. So what?
BTW, Haaland v Gabriel – TKO. Won every round and HOW he was not sent off God only knows. But we’re used to that. Cup Final last year, Henderson became the first goalie I have witnessed on 60 years watching football NOT to be sent off for a handball outside the area. Clearly deliberate.
So what ?
you could have put GD out of site
That would have put max pressure on us
You now have created a situation where Arteta can simply say to his players win your 5 games and you most likely will be champions .
If you had done what was expected midweek Arteta would have had to say win 5 games and worry about scoring goals .
Jeremy Poynton,
We can all look back and give examples of when said players should have been sent off.
You’re midfielder’s name escapes me, but a couple of seasons ago he should have seen red against us. But Mr Oliver didn’t want to spoil the spectacle of the game according to him.
And then last season, when City equalized in the last minute at the Etihad, Haaland launched the ball and hit Gabriel in the back of the head, a cowardly act as Gabriel had his back turned. Haaland should have seen red for that.
We can all look back as I said earlier. But just to say, it’s hard to take a City fan seriously, and there are 115 reasons why that’s the case.
Launched, lololololol you sad Arsenal fans are a treat to listen to, you really are
Goatistuta,
Instead of coming on the JA page, why don’t you go on the city equivalent page, I’m sure there are at least 115 fellow fans on there that you could talk to. 😂
Man City fans coming on here.
They must think we are a threat otherwise why bother.
And we ARE a threat.
And they should be bothered.
That’s more like it Leon, supporting the club.
And chasing off City trolls, Ken. Whatever next?
Everybody talks about Gabriel’s “headbutt”, nobody talks of Haaland’s push that provoked the Arsenal man.
What if he went down from the push?
And talking about the Burnley game, the relegated team created good enough occasions to earn a draw
Jeremy Poynton somehow portrays Manchester City as a victim of repeat injustices.
This is a club that has been facing 115 charges for years, covering a period in which it has won countless trophies, and has still not faced justice. It’s hard to imagine all of those trophies will be nullified by the authorities.