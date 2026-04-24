Manchester City is not as good as Arsenal may fear they are in title run-in

Manchester City have moved to the top of the Premier League table after a 1-0 victory over Burnley. While the outcome strengthened City’s position, there may still be aspects of the performance that offer encouragement to Arsenal.

Many observers now believe Arsenal should put aside expectations of winning the title this season. In some respects, that shift in perception could reduce pressure on the Gunners while increasing scrutiny on Manchester City as the side now leading the race.

Recent weeks have shown how demanding it can be to hold first place during a tense run-in, and Arsenal may benefit psychologically from becoming the chasing team rather than the side everyone expects to finish top.

Burnley Match Offers Encouragement

Although City secured all three points, they managed only a single goal against a Burnley side who were relegated after the final whistle.

That narrow margin may suggest City are not as dominant as many assume, particularly if they continue to create chances without finishing them efficiently.

Performances late in the season are often judged by results above all else, but underlying issues can still become costly if left unresolved.

Against stronger opposition in the weeks ahead, missed opportunities could prove more damaging than they were in this match.

As reported by Sky Sports, City’s win was enough to take them to the summit, yet the scoreline itself may give rival teams the belief that they remain vulnerable.

Arsenal Must Stay Ready

For Arsenal, the priority remains winning their own matches and applying pressure wherever possible.

If City continue to struggle for fluency or waste chances in front of goal, dropped points could still arrive as the campaign progresses.

The title race often turns on small moments, particularly when fixtures become tighter, and nerves increase near the finish line.

Arsenal have experienced their own difficulties recently, but being in pursuit rather than protection mode may help them approach the remaining matches with greater freedom.

Rather than focusing on league position alone, the Gunners will need to stay consistent and be ready to capitalise on any slip from their rivals.

City remain favourites because they are top of the table, but their display against Burnley suggested they are not unbeatable.