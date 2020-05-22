Manchester City joins Arsenal in race to sign Bundesliga sensation

Manchester City has become the latest team to join Arsenal in the race for Kai Havertz.

The German is one of the world’s best teenagers and he has been tipped to have a great future in the game.

He has been linked with a good few teams at the moment including Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea. A new report from Sun Sports claims that he has now been linked with a move to Manchester City.

The Citizens will lose David Silva for free at the end of this season and the Sun reckons they see Havertz as a long-term replacement for the Spaniard.

Havertz has been in fine form for Bayer Leverkusen this season and he marked the return to Bundesliga action on Monday with two goals for his team.

Arsenal has been tipped to land him because of their reputation for helping youngsters develop their career, however, Leverkusen want around £100 million for the teenager and that is simply too much for Arsenal to pay.

However, the report further claims that due to the impact of covid19, the Germans could accept £70 million for him and while that is probably too much for Arsenal, that was the opinion before £72 million was spent on Nicolas Pepe.

Mikel Arteta is not going to have that much money to spend when the transfer window reopens unless the Spaniard sells some of his stars.