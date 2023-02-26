Manchester City joins Arsenal in the race for World Cup winner

Alexis Mac Allister is a wanted man after his starring role for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The midfielder was little-known at Brighton before the competition, but he proved his class in the middle east and now many clubs want him in their squad.

Arsenal has followed him for some time and they have a good relationship with Brighton, which has helped them add the likes of Ben White and Leandro Trossard to their squad so far.

Mikel Arteta’s side remains one of the clubs most players would love to join as they impress in England this season, but they are not the only exciting side chasing Mac Allister.

A report on Star Sports reveals Manchester City has joined the race for his signature and the champions could add him to their squad ahead of Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mac Allister is understandably a wanted man after doing well at the World Cup and would be a good option in our squad.

However, we have a good midfield combination now and the Argentinian must be willing to stay on the bench at the Emirates.

This isn’t something he would love to do, so it makes it hard to think this move can happen.

