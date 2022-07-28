Manchester City joins the race for Arsenal target

Manchester City could be set to beat Arsenal to signing Alex Grimaldo from Benfica in this transfer window.

The champions have just sold Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, and they were expected to buy Brighton’s Marc Cucurella, but the Seagulls have priced them out of a move for him.

They are now looking towards a move for Grimaldo, according to Marca.

However, Arsenal also wants the Spaniard, and reports have linked them with a move for him for much of this transfer window.

The Sun claims although the Gunners have added Zinchenko to their squad, they could still sign another left-back.

This is because the Ukrainian prefers to play in midfield, and he joined the club because Mikel Arteta agreed he will feature in that role.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It makes little sense to add Grimaldo to our squad when we are looking to offload Nuno Tavares.

Tavares is much younger and could eliminate the mistakes in his game to become good enough for us.

If Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney are not available for any reason then we need to keep Tavares.

He can benefit from learning under Tierney and Zinchenko for another season, and that will almost certainly help his development right in front of us.