Manchester City joins the race for Arsenal’s La Liga target

Manchester City has become the latest team to join the race for Real Madrid full-back, Achraf Hakimi.

Hakimi has spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund and his fantastic form for the Germans has drawn the attention of Arsenal and other top European sides.

Dortmund also revealed recently that they would be willing to extend his loan deal for a third year, but they will face tough competition to land him again this summer.

A report from AS via Mail Sport claims that Manchester City has asked about signing the Morrocan from Real Madrid this summer and Pep Guardiola’s side is open to paying Madrid’s asking price which is set at £54 million.

The report claims that Guardiola wants to sign a new full-back in the next transfer window and the Spaniard has made Hakimi a target.

Arsenal is also looking to strengthen their team in the summer and Hakimi would represent a top-quality addition to his Arsenal team.

Hector Bellerin has been struggling with injuries for some time now and signing Hakimi might be perfect timing if we cash in on the injury-prone Spaniard.

Hakimi is still very young at 21 and he would be ideal for Mikel Arteta given that he still has so many years at the top to play for.