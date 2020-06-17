Manchester City looking to beat Arsenal to the signing of Bundesliga star

Arsenal is facing increasing competition for the signature of Dayot Upamecano as the summer transfer window edges closer.

The Frenchman has been one of the best young defenders around Europe for some time now and the Gunners did try to sign him in the summer.

RB Leipzig managed to hold on to their star defender, but as he enters the final year of his current deal with the German side his future is a subject of serious debate again.

A new report from France via soccerlink is claiming that Manchester City is targeting a summer move for him as Pep Guardiola expects to sign a new centre back.

It claims that a deal had been in place for Upamecano to join Bayern Munich, but the financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic has forced the Germans to reassess the transfer making the defender available to his other suitors again.

The report further claims that Leipzig wants him to extend his current deal, but the defender would only accept an extension if it will not increase his current release clause which stands at €58m.

Arsenal has already signed William Saliba and he is expected to play a key role in Mikel Arteta’s side next season.

If the Gunners sign Upamecano to pair with Saliba, they could have one of the best centre-back pairings in the Premier League next season.