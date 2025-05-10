Manchester City makes an entrance into the race to sign Arsenal target

Arsenal are actively searching for a new striker ahead of the summer transfer window, and Hugo Ekitike has emerged as a serious option. The French forward has impressed this season with his performances for Eintracht Frankfurt, making him a target for several top clubs, including the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side is aware that they need more firepower to challenge for major honours, and Ekitike’s versatility, youth, and current form make him a desirable addition. His displays in both European and domestic competitions have underlined his potential to thrive at a higher level, and Arsenal believe he could be a smart investment.

Manchester City Enter the Race

However, Arsenal’s pursuit of the striker may be complicated by competition from Manchester City. According to Bild, Pep Guardiola’s side is now also interested in signing the France U21 international and has identified him as a candidate to bolster their attacking options this summer.

City’s recent business dealings with Frankfurt, including the January signing of Omar Marmoush, may give them an advantage in negotiations. This existing relationship could influence the outcome, putting additional pressure on Arsenal to move swiftly if they are serious about securing the striker’s signature.

Arsenal Must Act Decisively

Despite the increased competition, Arsenal remain an attractive destination for any young talent. The club have made clear progress under Arteta and can offer a promising platform for Ekitike’s development, along with regular game time and the opportunity to play in one of Europe’s top leagues.

Timing may prove crucial. If Arsenal are able to act quickly and reach an agreement with Frankfurt soon after the season concludes, they may be able to finalise the deal before Manchester City escalate their interest further. While Ekitike may find it difficult to reject a club of Arsenal’s stature, any delay could open the door for City to step in.

The Gunners must ensure they are proactive and efficient in their approach if they are to win this transfer battle.

