Manchester City makes contact with Arsenal target to hijack move

Manchester City have reportedly joined the race to sign Rodrygo, as they look to challenge Arsenal for the Brazilian forward’s signature during the current transfer window. The Gunners have long held an interest in the Real Madrid attacker and had been hoping that the Spanish giants would eventually make him available.

Rodrygo’s Struggles Spark Transfer Opportunity

Rodrygo has enjoyed several impressive seasons with Real Madrid, consistently delivering strong performances across various competitions. However, since the end of the last campaign, he has found regular game time increasingly hard to come by. This ongoing lack of minutes has raised the possibility of a departure before the close of the window.

Arsenal have remained attentive to the situation, monitoring developments and hoping to make a move should the opportunity arise. Their strategy has been to position themselves favourably in case Madrid decides to part ways with the player.

Manchester City Enter the Frame

According to Four Four Two, Manchester City have now emerged as serious contenders for Rodrygo’s signature. The former Premier League champions are having an active summer and appear determined to strengthen their squad further ahead of the new season. Rodrygo is reportedly the latest target under consideration as part of their recruitment strategy.

With their substantial financial resources and global reputation, City possesses the tools to outmanoeuvre most clubs in the transfer market. Their interest significantly complicates matters for Arsenal, who may now face a fierce battle if they are to secure the services of the Brazilian.

The Gunners must act decisively if they hope to stay ahead in the race for Rodrygo. With competition from a club of City’s stature, any delay could prove costly. Both teams appear motivated to bolster their attacking options, and Rodrygo could prove to be a key acquisition if either side is able to complete a deal.

