Manchester City man vows Arsenal will not catch them

Manchester City now has the upper hand in the Premier League title race after they defeated Arsenal in their last match.

The Gunners remain top of the league standings, but City will go top if they beat Fulham this weekend.

It is a position they have worked hard to be in for much of this term and Mikel Arteta’s men have done well to keep them at bay so far.

But the title is City’s to lose now and their attacker Bernardo Silva insists they will not drop points.

He says via The Daily Mail:

‘We’re big men and we talk about whatever we want. We’re not going to be complacent about the title.

‘We’re going to take this job very seriously and try to win every game, now focused on Fulham away, which is a tough game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

City has been on an incredible run of form in recent weeks, which is what separates them from the other clubs in the competition.

It is hard for us to beat them now, but we must ensure we win all our remaining games of the season.

That way, if they drop points, we can still take advantage to win the title.

