Manchester City names their price for Arsenal target

Arsenal has shown interest in signing Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City, and the Gunners have now been informed of the potential cost of acquiring the defender.

Laporte has faced a lack of playing time at City for a while, and this summer could potentially mark his departure from the club.

Arsenal is keen on securing his services, and he has also caught the attention of Juventus, who view him as a valuable defensive option.

The Gunners have often expressed interest in acquiring players from Manchester City when they become available for transfer, and Laporte has specifically attracted the attention of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Manchester City is prepared to offload the Spanish centre-back, and according to a report from Tuttojuve, the Citizens have set a price of 30 million euros for his sale.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Laporte has had a good spell at City but is now struggling to play for them and that would probably be the case at Arsenal.

We are now title challengers, so we must sign players that will come in and make us better than last season.

So we need to focus on other defenders or stick with the options we have at the moment.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…