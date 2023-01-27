Manchester City narrowly defeat Arsenal in FA Cup encounter

Arsenal have tasted defeat for the first in 2023 after being knocked out of the FA Cup by rivals Manchester City.
The Gunners were marginally the better side in the opening half, although it was a 45 minutes of limited opportunities. There wasn’t a single corner before the break, and it wasn’t the best viewing for the neutrals, but that isn’t unusual when two of the best sides in the country come face-to-face.
We moved to bring in both William Saliba and Sambi Lokonga at the break, but it was our rivals who began to turn the screw in the new half, and they were enjoying more and more in the final third before their double-change of Julian Alvarez and Kyle Walker which brought an almost immediate return.
The Argentine was involved in putting the pressure on, narrowly being denied by the post before it fell to Nathan Ake, who placed his effort neatly into the side netting. Arteta reacted by throwing in Gabriel Martinelli and Oleksandr Zinchenko on almost instantly, before captain Odegaard shortly followed them, but there just wasn’t enough time for us to find the rhythm to get our team back in control and get the goal that we needed.
It isn’t a huge deal, as losing away at City could easily happen to any team in the world, and one less distraction from our title push can hardly be a bad thing, can it?
Happy to have exited with half a team, playing the better football and away. This style can’t carry one Bambi, let alone two (Sambi and Vieira). Not just that Partey is great, but also that Lokonga is frightful – I hope he never plays for us again. Show pony who contributes nothing. TBH neither does Vieira, but he’s not in midfield. Sambi lost the ball twice leaving us wide open, stood around watching while they scored. Turner on his heels for the goal. Saka quiet. Big plusses Tomi and Trossard for me. We will TROUNCE them in the EPL. But we need that midfielder for the rest of the season…
Lokonga didn’t put a foot wrong though…a solid performance overall from the whole team, bodes well for the rest of the epl season. My only gripes were with Turners distribution and passing as well as Holdings somewhat subpar showing
Really???
Which/How many distribution did he get wrong?
His distribution was very good
Watch the game back. Two bad retention mistakes that almost led to goals. Stood watching TWICE while they set up their goal. He doesn’t close down, just stands in space – rarely breaks into a run. Difficult to do anything I’ll agree if you are always where the ball isn’t. Neat passes occasionally aren’t all it takes to merit a place in this team, and I really don’t see what player you were watching – the man doesn’t have a second gear and no tactical awareness at this level. You really trust him to win us the Premiereship?
Can not complain at that performance one bit.
I looked forward now to the prem clash between us .
Great performance and can’t fault commitment, final pass a bit off at times but we were not embarrassed. Now bring on the league games against them, home and away, can’t wait !
What was Viera’s contribution all night ?
Yes, we know there will be plenty exploitable spaces by substituting Partey with Lokonga
But to be fair on him, he’s played out of position
Imagine asking Viera to do Partey’s job cos he’s a Midfielder – that will be non-existent
I think Lokonga might even improve better and perform better in Viera’s position (or Xhaka’s role)
He likes to look for a pass, he wants to contribute to the attack
But look at Viera, never for once did he try to seek out his attackers
Didn’t play with Saka, didn’t try to seek out a through-pass for Nketiah, didn’t try to coordinate switching play to Trossard’s wing if need be
He was just a figure-head all through
But Yes, the goal came by from Lokonga’s ball-watching – he just doesn’t have that defensive instincts
Sorry but I’m probably in the minority who are disappointed to exit the FA Cup when Man City were so there for the taking. No guarantees we will win the League or Europa and could end up 2nd and trophy less which would be a big disappointment given the quality we have displayed so far this season.
On a positive note Man City look beatable and I’m very confident we will beat them at home with our strongest lineup and hopefully Caicedo on the bench🤞🏽
Trossard- magnificent full debut, direct running, sublime footwook, Created are best chances.
Saliba- helped steady the backline after Holding’s poor first half.
Gabriel- colossal once again cleaning up Holding’s errors.
Tomiyasu- defended well for the most part.
Viera- a few good passes but very light weight and needs to work on protecting the ball better.
Saka- uncharacteristically poor, touch was off and Ake had him pocketed.
Partey- a bit sloppy with some passes.
Sambi- started off shaky but slowly improved as the game went on.
Really proud of my club tonight… that’s the playing staff and the supporters.
As much as I hate being knocked out so early in the fa cup again, I’m certain that when the PL clash takes place on the 15th February, we will get all three points.
Thanks lad’s for a great performance and putting those city fans to shame!!
Totally agree on every point
Ken
100%
It was a good exercise, before our squad travel to play against Everton. Now we can focus on the more important leagues and let Man City allocate their resources on FA Cup
1-0 against the run of chances, we might of had few city had less with a more 1st team out, it was 5 v 1 outfield changes. 6 v 1 at halftime when lokonga came on.
For many it’s the perfect result. We set a marker to city which will scare them they struggled massively with 5 of our 1st 10 out whilst they went full on with one change from their 1st 10 ake for laporte.. At the same time we have one less commitment to worry about.
Good day would of preferred the win and heart over head would of liked the draw. Didn’t happen. Mostly I’m pleased that City got lucky at the Emirates last season, they got lucky tonight, you can’t keep getting lucky we may well win both ties against them!
When we play City in the Premier League at home, judging on tonight’s game, we can beat them and go a good few points ahead. We have caught them up football wise, and in the first half they could not match our press. Our intensity of press stopped in the second half and they capitalised on Partey going off. Lokonga is not quite up to it and just before their goal, gave the ball away. We can win both the League and the Europa League and that would be quite a feat.
That’s what I took from the game. Also took that with Lokonga on City scored their one chance and we didn’t fade in to the background after either. Honestly City will be scared now, guaranteed. Most the team worked with Arteta previous and respect him we have an advantage that way too.
🚨 Moises Caicedo after £60m #AFC bid: “I am grateful to Brighton. I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club”.
“I hope fans they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity”.👀
Seems like he’s going to push for the move which lowers the price. If he hands in a transfer request I believe he foregoes certain financial bonuses he was owed so it makes it more likely and why you rarely see it.
At this point in the campaign, we need a solid DLP/DM who can deputize for Partey. I won’t complain if we go big to sign Caicedo, and I don’t think any sensible fan should.
We are an injury away again from missing out on winning the league. Just take Partey out of this side and we are a level down. We kinda look like Liverpool under Klopp who start the season strongly but might struggle to sustain the momentum when injuries crop up, but injuries are part of the game, so big sides should have the squad depth needed for a whole campaign.
If Chelsea with no chance of winning the league are spending this big as they’ve been doing signing Werner, Pulisic, Havertz, Lukaku, Mudryk, we have ourselves to blame if we don’t strengthen that DM position.
I often watch Brighton games just to see Caicedo play. That boy is a baller and all-round tenacious midfielder, who is only 21 and can take over from Partey as soon as 2024/25 season.
Get him and balance the book in the summer by selling Sambi and Balogun and releasing Holding and Elneny, while slowly integrating Patino. Rumour has it that we’re still going for him in the summer even if we sign Caicedo. If that is true, that tells you the owners are showing ambition.
City have set the standard and raised the bar so high that competing with them requires an equally savvy manager and massive squad depth. We have a huge task on our hands with this City side snooking around, not because they are better but just because of the sheer strength in depth, which unfortunately takes time to build, and I’m glad we’re finally getting there. It’s just unfair how Guordiola only manages well-established sides and given loads of cash to spend as well. Arteta has shown he is elite manager getting us to this point and just needs to win the league to solidify his status before going for the Champions League in the future.
John Stones is out but I doubt City would worry with Laporte and Ruben Dias waiting in the ranks. It’s so sick how oil clubs have given themselves such unfair advantage over the last decade.
Guys, Guys, some exciting news! Calceido has come out publicly to request to join us!
This is good for my BP@
It was presumed he would, we will see how it effects negotiations but Brighton really do need to sell now or it’s a problem. Unfortunately they are extremely well run and won’t negotiate lightly even if they may be more open now.
I agree, Sam bit Lokonga is not quite up to it and left huge gaps which enabled their goal. We do need a Partey back up and this game showed it.