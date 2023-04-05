Manchester City now has a key advantage over Arsenal in Veiga race

Arsenal and Manchester City have taken their rivalry to the transfer market, where they have both been linked with a move for a Spanish teenage star.

Both clubs are battling for the Premier League crown this season as Mikel Arteta’s side looks to halt City’s dominance.

They both have an interest in Gabri Veiga and Arsenal is keen to win the race for the Celta Vigo youngster.

The midfielder has been one of the revelations in La Liga this season and several clubs are keen to add him to their squad if they can.

However, The Daily Mail reveals City has an important advantage in that Pep Guardiola’s brother, Pere, is now leading the race to represent the midfielder.

Pere is one of the trusted Spanish agents around and could become Veiga’s agent, which makes it much easier for City to win the race for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Veiga will still have to decide on where he wants to move to despite the advantage City might have.

The youngster will likely speak to the manager of both clubs and if we can guarantee him game time at the Emirates, he could choose us.

