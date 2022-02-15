Manchester City on course to beat Arsenal to Brazilian youngster

Arsenal is interested in a move for the budding Brazilian teenager, Savio, but Manchester City looks set to sign him ahead of the Gunners,

The 17-year-old plays for Atletico Mineiro and made 4 league appearances for them last season.

He has been tipped to become another global superstar from Brazil and clubs in Europe are keen to take him on.

The forward will turn 18 in April, which would allow him to complete a transfer to Europe.

Even before that time, clubs on the continent have already made plans to land him.

Considering the success of Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal is probably the best place for him to move to.

However, Fabrizio Romano claims City will beat the Gunners to his signature.

He would struggle to play at the Etihad, and the English champions have made plans to send him out on loan to another club on the continent.

Just Arsenal Opinion

When Arsenal and City are both looking to sign the same player, it means that individual must be very talented.

After signing Martinelli, it is understandable that we want to still look for talents in Brazil.

Although we might miss out on Savinho, we could unearth another prodigy soon.

