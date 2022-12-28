Manchester City reportedly interested in versatile Arsenal defender

Manchester City is watching Ben White, according to a report on Calciomercato, as the Englishman shines at Arsenal.

White was Arsenal’s most expensive defensive purchase when he joined them from Brighton last season, and the Gunners continue to enjoy making that decision.

He has been their right-back for much of this season as Gabriel and William Saliba shine in central defence, yet he has not looked out of place.

This has given Arsenal confidence to continue fielding him ahead of established right-backs in their squad, and City has been following him.

The champions want to add new men to their group, and White might become one of them.

White has been a key player for us this season, and we expect him to continue improving as the season progresses.

The defender is superbly talented and is a player we can bank on to deliver top performances for us as we bid to win the league.

Selling him is an unthinkable act and would clearly show that we are not serious about our bid to return to the top of English football.

However, if we keep him, there is almost a guarantee that we will continue to progress in all our competitions.

