Manchester City set to offer £10.6million per season for Arsenal target

Rafa Leao appears to be on the move and his next destination could be the Premier League, where Arsenal wants to add him to their squad.

The Gunners have been in fine form and want to remain inside the Premier League’s top four beyond this season.

That will require them to continue adding new talents to their squad and Leao is one man they like.

The Portuguese star has a deal that expires in 2024 and AC Milan has been desperate to get him on a new agreement.

This has opened the door for a new club to sign him, which should be an encouragement to Arsenal. However, the Gunners seem to be behind a Premier League rival.

A report via The Sun reveals Manchester City has entered the race for his signature and the EPL champions are willing to pay him £10.6 million per season to join them.

City is one of the biggest clubs in the world and most players want to work with Pep Guardiola, which should make it easier for them to get Leao.

However, we have been splashing the cash recently and should match their offer or better it if that will make him choose to move to London.

