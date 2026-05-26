Manchester City shows strong interest in signing Arsenal target

Brahim Diaz has emerged as a transfer target for both Arsenal and Manchester City ahead of the summer transfer window, amid growing uncertainty over his future at Real Madrid.

The attacker has been linked with Arsenal for several weeks as they continue searching for additional creativity and depth in their squad. Diaz is regarded as one of several Real Madrid players being monitored by the Gunners as they prepare for another demanding campaign next season.

Despite remaining committed to Real Madrid, Diaz has struggled for regular playing time, and there are doubts over whether his situation will improve in the coming months. That uncertainty has encouraged interest from Premier League clubs eager to offer him a more prominent role.

Arsenal and Manchester City Enter Transfer Battle

Arsenal believe Diaz could add quality and versatility to their attacking options, particularly as the club aims to remain competitive in both domestic and European competitions next season.

Manchester City have now also entered the race for his signature, creating further competition for Arsenal in what could become one of the more closely watched transfer situations of the summer. Both clubs possess the financial strength to complete a major deal if the player becomes available.

Diaz is believed to be open to a return to the Premier League, where he previously spent time earlier in his career. However, choosing between two of England’s strongest clubs could prove to be a difficult decision for the attacker.

Manchester City Interest Complicates Arsenal Plans

As reported by Fichajes, City have added Diaz to their list of summer targets, with Enzo Maresca reportedly keen to work with the attacker if he succeeds Pep Guardiola as manager.

The report suggests City view Diaz as a player capable of strengthening their attacking depth and fitting into their long-term plans. Arsenal, meanwhile, remain interested in offering him a more consistent role and increased game time.

With both clubs expected to invest heavily this summer, Diaz’s decision could ultimately depend on which project offers him the best opportunity to develop and play regularly at the highest level.