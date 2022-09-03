Manchester City slip up to give Arsenal chance to move four clear

Manchester City failed to take their opportunities against a struggling Aston Villa side this evening, leaving Arsenal top of the table before they take to the field against Manchester United.

While our game is no gimme, given that we travel to Old Trafford for a Super Sunday clash with one of our long-time rivals, but with the fact that we have opened the new campaign with five straight wins and are playing with confidence, the chance to move four points clear of the current Premier League champions is one that we will hopefully achieve.

Man City couldn’t reclaimed top spot had they beaten Villa, but despite Erling Haaland scoring his tenth goal in only six league games since joining this summer, they were unable to hold out for the win with Leon Bailey finding the all-important equaliser.

Now we head into their city in search of our own victory as we take on Erik Ten Hag’s newly revitalised side, having won their last three outings themselves after a torrid start to their season, but their overall performances have been far from impressive, and I can’t help but feel like we should go into the game as favourites to claim bragging rights.

The fact that a draw will keep us on top at this stage will be solace should we settle for just the one point, but a win would make a statement of intent as we try to mount a title challenge as one of the underdogs going into the new campaign.

Patrick