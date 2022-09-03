Manchester City slip up to give Arsenal chance to move four clear

Manchester City failed to take their opportunities against a struggling Aston Villa side this evening, leaving Arsenal top of the table before they take to the field against Manchester United.
While our game is no gimme, given that we travel to Old Trafford for a Super Sunday clash with one of our long-time rivals, but with the fact that we have opened the new campaign with five straight wins and are playing with confidence, the chance to move four points clear of the current Premier League champions is one that we will hopefully achieve.
Man City couldn’t reclaimed top spot had they beaten Villa, but despite Erling Haaland scoring his tenth goal in only six league games since joining this summer, they were unable to hold out for the win with Leon Bailey finding the all-important equaliser.
Now we head into their city in search of our own victory as we take on Erik Ten Hag’s newly revitalised side, having won their last three outings themselves after a torrid start to their season, but their overall performances have been far from impressive, and I can’t help but feel like we should go into the game as favourites to claim bragging rights.
The fact that a draw will keep us on top at this stage will be solace should we settle for just the one point, but a win would make a statement of intent as we try to mount a title challenge as one of the underdogs going into the new campaign.
Patrick
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Did anyone see that WHU disallowed goal vs Chelsea?
Absolutely pathetic decision
Lots of awful decisions this season. The refs keep doing all they can to Favour Liverpool, Chelsea and ManU. It’s becoming too glaring.
All the main contenders (except us) are benefitting from terrible decisions – almost as if refs are programmed to make sure some teams do well.
I was surprised that Villa held the Manchester Oilers to a draw – and not only deserved it, but were allowed to have it.
In that game another bad decision, this time in favour of the Oilers – an incorrect offside flag when Villa looked about to score. Although Coutinho did score, everyone stopped for the offside a moment beforehand so we can’t say it would have been a goal if play had continued but it was… high probability.
If we can take advantage of this opportunity to go 4 clear before the break will be a massive boost BUT we have failed to do so on many occasions and will not say we will out right win this game. Are we the better side going in, yes but Utd have signed a few players now and look abit more settled.
Be a very difficult game and one I hope we can switch on from that start and grab all 3 points. A nice early goal would quieten Old Trafford very quickly.
We are still top no matter the outcome but going in ahead 4 points at thisbdtage unbeaten winning all will lift the whole club.
Great point was thinking the same. Maybe this year we can seize the opportunities when they present themselves.
Beat utd while they haven’t found traction is big.
Also going 4 points over City and spuds and widening the gap over Liverpool.
Not to jynx us, but I’m delighting in telling my Liverpool supporting friends to “mind the gap.”
Giddy if we can go 10 points over pool this early in the season.
But apparently we are only 1st because we have had a easy fixture list to start the season. Not like palace, fulham and now villa have taken pts off the best 2 teams in the league.
Tbh I’m not expecting anything – just taking it as it comes.
It’s hard to call this – 6 injuries is ludicrously bad luck at this stage (some of it due to Villa kicking us to bits on Weds, adding even more fuel to the fire on refereeing consistency).
So we’ll be a new team/setup and Man Utd… God alone knows what version of them will turn up. The way they’ve been throwing money at their problems they might be starting half a team who’ve never played for them before.