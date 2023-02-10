Manchester City star admits catching Arsenal is a tough task

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has admitted Arsenal is having a good season and it will be difficult for them to catch the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side remains one of the top sides in European football this season and has spent most of the campaign atop the Premier League table.

The Gunners have beaten most clubs who should challenge them for the title and it is a clear sign that they mean business.

Manchester City has remained second for most of the term, but some fans and pundits expect them to still win the league. Their midfielder, Rodri, has now commented on the title race.

“Every year it’s more complicated, the level of this league is tremendous and you have to win it with almost 90-odd points,” he told DAZN, as relayed by Notimerica.

“We are calm, we know that there is a lot left and we are going in the right direction (…) It is true that Arsenal have had an impressive first half of the season.

“Obviously, if they maintain that level and are capable of doing the same in the second half, it will be impossible.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our level of consistency this season has been superb and it is clear for most people to see that we mean business.

If City wants to beat us to the title, the champions must show improved form while praying that we also drop some more points.

But we must continue working hard and stay focused so we can complete the job.

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…