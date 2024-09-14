Manchester City star expects Arsenal to push them close again

Rodri has admitted that Arsenal and Liverpool are the two clubs most likely to challenge Manchester City this season.

The City midfielder has been a key part of the club’s success since his arrival and has faced challenges from both Liverpool and Arsenal in recent seasons.

The Gunners have been their main rivals in the past two campaigns, and Rodri is impressed with how competitive they have become.

He recognises the significant progress Arsenal has made and admires their improvement, though he also acknowledges that it will be difficult for them to sustain a challenge for a third consecutive season.

Speaking about this season’s title race, the Spaniard said to ESPN:

“Arsenal, I think the last two years, yeah, there was the bigger threat. Let’s see how they do because when you are at this level two years, it’s not easy to sustain it.

“So big credit for them because it’s not easy. They push us to the limits and I think it’s going to be these two teams. But you never know.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most football lovers know we are a team that will continue to cause problems for Manchester City, but we cannot bank on these praises.

We have to stay focused on the job at hand and ensure we continue to win games as much as possible.

