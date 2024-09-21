Manchester City star is inspired by Mikel Arteta’s career path

Ilkay Gundogan has expressed his admiration for Mikel Arteta, stating that he would feel fortunate if his own career path mirrors that of the Arsenal manager.

The German midfielder was one of Pep Guardiola’s first signings at Manchester City, where he worked alongside Arteta, who was the club’s assistant manager until 2019.

Gundogan has enjoyed a highly successful career at City and returned to the club this summer after a season at Barcelona. He now aims to help the Citizens maintain their dominance in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Arteta is determined to lead his Arsenal side to the Premier League title this season, potentially preventing City from winning five consecutive league titles.

As the two clubs prepare to face off in the Premier League this weekend, Gundogan reflected on the impressive career Arteta has built.

He said to Sky Sports Germany:

“He’s really doing a great job and just extended his contract a few days ago. So, he will stay with Arsenal for a few more years and I am sure that they will continue to compete for the title in the next few years. If I could follow a similar path to Mikel in the future, that would be a stroke of luck.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta is one of the few former players who have become decent managers and he is close to becoming more successful in management than he was as a player.

