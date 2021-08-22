Manchester City urged to make a high profile move for Arsenal star

Manchester City has been urged to forget about signing Harry Kane and to move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang instead.

City has been looking to sign Kane for a long time now and it seems they are now close to landing the Englishman.

He has asked the Lilywhites to sell him, however, they are playing hardball and are making it hard for City to get their man.

Kane won the Premier League’s Golden Boot last season and he is one of the best strikers in the world.

However, he hasn’t won team honours as Tottenham hasn’t won a major trophy since he broke into their first team despite his many goals for them.

Tottenham wants around £150million for Kane and City looks way off that valuation at the moment.

As they struggle to sign him, Charlie Nicholas has suggested that they move for Arsenal captain, Aubameyang, instead.

The former Celtic and Arsenal star admits Aubameyang isn’t as good as Kane, but he says the Gabon star can score and is a cheaper alternative.

“They could go for someone like Aubameyang,” Nicholas said via the Daily Star.

“It looks like something is going wrong at Arsenal at the moment, and we do know Aubameyang scores goals. He’s got pace, and he’s got movement

“I prefer him on the left, but I could see something like that materialise. It gives Manchester City a cheaper option.

“He’s not as good as Kane, but he’s as good a finisher as Kane.”