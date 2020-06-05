Manchester City want former Arsenal academy player, another potential moment of regret

Manchester City is reportedly set to launch a transfer bid for former Arsenal man, Ismael Bennacer reports the Sun.

The midfielder is still just 22 and he came through the ranks at Arsenal. After struggling to break through at the Emirates, he moved to Italian side Empoli on a permanent transfer.

The Gunners inserted a clause that gave them the chance to match any bid the Italian side receives for his transfer in his future as previously reported in the Sun.

However, when he wanted to move to Milan last summer, the Gunners rejected the chance to re-sign him by matching the Italian side’s bid and he joined them.

He has continued his fine form for Milan and could be heading back to the Premier League if the latest report of Manchester City looking to sign him is true.

I would be gutted if Bennacer joins Manchester City and becomes one of the Premier League’s biggest stars.

For a player who made his debut for us as a 17-year-old, I cannot understand why we never considered him to become maybe our next Cesc Fabregas.

I can understand that he left because he wanted to play more often, but we could have given him more chances because we obviously expected him to be a star in the future that’s why we inserted a clause into his transfer deal.

