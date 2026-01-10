Manchester City will challenge Arsenal for Premier League defender

Tino Livramento has emerged as a potential transfer target for Arsenal ahead of the summer window, with the Gunners reportedly considering a move to strengthen their squad. The Newcastle United full-back has established himself as one of the standout defenders in the Premier League and has consistently delivered strong performances across all competitions.

His reliability, athleticism and tactical awareness have made him an attractive option for several top clubs. Arsenal are understood to be monitoring his situation closely, viewing him as a player capable of enhancing an already strong defensive unit. While the Gunners currently boast quality options in wide defensive areas, elite clubs are rarely complacent and continually seek to improve key positions.

Arsenal’s Interest and Strategic Planning

Mikel Arteta is believed to admire Livramento’s qualities, with the club identifying him as one of the finest full-backs in the league. Arsenal are aware that convincing Newcastle United to part with such an important player will be difficult, particularly given his importance to their current setup. Nevertheless, the Gunners are prepared to explore the possibility of a deal and assess whether a move could be realistic once the season concludes.

Adding a player of Livramento’s calibre would align with Arsenal’s long-term strategy of building a squad capable of competing consistently at the highest level, both domestically and in Europe. His Premier League experience and ability to perform under pressure are seen as key attributes that could benefit the team.

Rival Interest Complicates the Picture

Arsenal’s task may become more challenging due to interest from one of their main rivals. As reported by Goal, Manchester City have maintained a long-standing interest in Livramento and are expected to compete for his signature when the transfer window opens at the end of the season. Their involvement adds another layer of complexity to any potential deal, given their financial strength and recent success.

With multiple top clubs monitoring the situation, Newcastle United are in a strong position and under no immediate pressure to sell. Arsenal will therefore need to carefully consider their approach and determine whether pursuing Livramento is feasible in what could become a highly competitive transfer battle.

As the summer window approaches, Livramento’s future is set to be one of the more closely watched situations in the Premier League.