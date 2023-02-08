Manchester City will come for Arteta if they lose Guardiola

Mikel Arteta has developed into one of the best managers in England as the Spaniard leads Arsenal into one of its finest periods in the last decade.

The former midfielder cut his managerial teeth as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City before moving to become the Arsenal boss in 2019.

The Gunners have trusted him to overhaul their team and make it one of the finest sides around the continent. He has not disappointed.

A report on Four Four Two reveals his progress is being tracked by Manchester City and the Citizens will move for the ex-midfielder if they lose their current gaffer.

Pep has signed a new deal with the champions, but amidst their current Premier League charges, the Spaniard could leave and Arteta is one man the Manchester club believes can replace his compatriot.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has now become one of the finest managers on the continent and we should anticipate top clubs coming forward for his signature.

However, the former Everton player should stay loyal to us after we trusted him with the job when he had no managerial experience.

City is a big club, but we are historically much bigger and Arteta knows this.

