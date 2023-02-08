Manchester City will come for Arteta if they lose Guardiola

Mikel Arteta has developed into one of the best managers in England as the Spaniard leads Arsenal into one of its finest periods in the last decade.
The former midfielder cut his managerial teeth as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City before moving to become the Arsenal boss in 2019.
The Gunners have trusted him to overhaul their team and make it one of the finest sides around the continent. He has not disappointed.
A report on Four Four Two reveals his progress is being tracked by Manchester City and the Citizens will move for the ex-midfielder if they lose their current gaffer.
Pep has signed a new deal with the champions, but amidst their current Premier League charges, the Spaniard could leave and Arteta is one man the Manchester club believes can replace his compatriot.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arteta has now become one of the finest managers on the continent and we should anticipate top clubs coming forward for his signature.
However, the former Everton player should stay loyal to us after we trusted him with the job when he had no managerial experience.
City is a big club, but we are historically much bigger and Arteta knows this.
And why would Arteta go there if they are chucked out of the premier?
Banned from signings.
Not allowed in Europe.
We really ought to be flattered, but unworried, that City MAY want MA when , as I expect, Pep decides to leave behind those corrupt liars who employ him.
Most of all I feel real sorrow for all their many decent FANS WHO ARE ENTIRELY INNOCENT AND JUST LIKE ANY OTHER FANS.
It is THEY, rather than Pepe and their players who will suffer when their club is, EVENTUALLY, punished. Sigh!
Bit of a non-article really. Arsenal doesn’t have to care what City thinks/wants – no-one in their right mind would join them now.
Cmon get real, it’s bad enough the want to hijack our players we have ,but now arteta get a grip, a think arteta knows where his loyalties are and that’s not a buy every cup with money city slickers 👎
Did Pep not say last week “Arteta loves Arsenal” He would never leave us to join another Premiership team. But could he leave for Barca? maybe in years to come. Many years to come
Only if Barcelona are going to pay him in clubcard points. They’re a busted flush these days.
First of all, MA has yet to prove himself to be a top class Manager.He is doing very well but ,rightly or wrongly, until we win the Premier League and/or a top European Trophy, he is unlikely be as highly regarded as others who have become serial winners..As for moving to Man City,he is currently at a Club for which he played .A Club which seems to be on the way to the top after years in the relative “doldrums” Why then would he contemplate moving to a Club which is the subject of intense scrutiny as a consequence of numerous financial misdemeaners which could well result in the imposition of a transfer embargo which will, as sure as night follows day, result in a period of decline.
City is soon to become the pariah of world football. Nobody of any consequence will want to go anywhere near the place for quite some time, and the verbal abuse starts at the next match they play.
I’m loving it.
Odd choice of phrase to say MA is now one of the finest in the “CONTINENT”!
Usually the “CONTINENT” is taken to mean the rest of Europe but excluding Britain. “In Europe” would be fine but not in “the continent”! It may seem picky but to use phrases in a way they are not normally used, can cause confusion.
I prefer language that all understand to have only ONE meaning.
Writers who care for words should never just choose the first word or phrase that comes into their head but should pick their words carefully and with accuracy.