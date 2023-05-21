Manchester City’s plans could spoil Arsenal’s bid to land Cancelo

Joao Cancelo has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks as the Gunners continue to strengthen their squad.

The full-back is on loan at Bayern Munich from Manchester City, but the Germans are unlikely to make the move permanent.

He left City because of a lack of regular game time, which might not change when he returns to the Etihad in the summer.

This means Arsenal could get a chance to add him to their squad and the Gunners are keen to make that happen as soon as possible.

However, there could be an agreement between Bayern Munich and City, which will see him stay on in Germany, dealing Arsenal a huge blow.

Mirror Football reveals the defender could be used as a sweetener in City’s bid to land Joshua Kimmich from Bayern.

Both clubs will hold talks and City hopes they can enter into a swap deal that could see them send Cancelo the other way and reunite Pep Guardiola with Kimmich.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cancelo has a lot of experience, which could help us in Europe and the Premier League next season.

The full-back is one of the finest players around the globe and will add more quality to the group at the Emirates, just like Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have done.

However, City will be reluctant to sell to us and if they can use him to get Kimmich, they will prefer that option over selling.

