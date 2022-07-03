Manchester clubs ahead of Arsenal in race to sign Bundesliga ace

Arsenal is now behind in the race for Serge Gnabry as The Sun exclusively reveals he is the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between Manchester United and Manchester City.

The attacker has been in talks with Bayern Munich over an extension to his current deal.

However, it has been unsuccessful so far, and it seems he would change teams in this transfer window.

The report says both Manchester clubs are keenly following his situation in Bavaria, and they will pounce to add him to their squad in this transfer window if it becomes clear that he is leaving.

Arsenal will struggle to match their monetary offers, and City will offer him Champions League football and a much better chance of winning trophies.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Re-signing Gnabry would be a dream come true for most Arsenal fans, but he is now a global superstar.

That means the only way we can win the race for his signature is if no other top club wants him.

United finished below us last season, but they have the wealth to offer him a much better deal than us, and that could prove pivotal in the race to sign him.

We need more luck to get Gnabry, and it is probably easier to target other attackers.

