Manchester clubs are making it hard for Arsenal to sign Palace star

Michael Olise continues to attract interest from top Premier League clubs, with Arsenal keen on securing the winger.

Olise has been one of the standout attackers in the Premier League this year, playing a significant role in Crystal Palace’s impressive form towards the end of the season.

Some fans were surprised that he was not included in the latest France squad for Euro 2024.

It appears that Olise has outgrown Palace, and it seems only a matter of time before he moves on to a new club to further his development.

Arsenal is eager to make him their next signing and has been closely monitoring his progress as they prepare to invest in new players this summer.

However, according to the Guardian, Arsenal is not the only top Premier League club interested in Olise, as both Manchester City and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the talented attacker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Olise has been one of the best attackers in the Premier League in the last year, and the Frenchman will undeniably play for a bigger club soon.

We will benefit from having him as a backup to Bukayo Saka, but he might be reluctant to join because of our current first-choice winger.

