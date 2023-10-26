Manchester clubs could scupper Arsenal’s move for Kayode

Arsenal is encountering substantial competition from Premier League clubs in pursuing Michael Kayode from Fiorentina.

The Gunners have been tracking the young Italian for several months, and it’s been suggested that their interest is one of the reasons Fiorentina swiftly offered him a new contract.

Arsenal believes that the new contract will only serve to delay the inevitable and intends to continue monitoring his development in Serie A.

However, the competition for his signature is growing fiercer. A report on 90Min reveals that Arsenal is now contending with both Manchester United and Manchester City, as both of these clubs have recently scouted him and recognised his potential as a significant talent. It’s likely that they will join the race for his signature, much like Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kayode is one of the finest defenders in Italy for his age range and our scouting reports about him have been positive.

This is why we should not be surprised that several clubs want to add him to their squad in the next few transfer windows.

But we have a good reputation with young players and will likely get some preference from his entourage.

Kayode is getting more attention and we must do our best to stay in front of the queue for his signature.

