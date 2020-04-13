Manchester clubs join the race to sign Arsenal’s Bundesliga target

Manchester United and their bitter local rivals Manchester City have become the latest teams that have been linked with a move for Dayot Upamecano.

The defender has been in stunning form for RB Leipzig this season and he has been in fine form for them since he joined the club in 2017.

The defender has become a hot property ahead of this new transfer window with teams like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid looking to sign him.

The defender was a major target for Arsenal in the last transfer window but the Gunners couldn’t land him and they decided to sign William Saliba.

He has said that he will decide his future in the summer and that a move to the Premier League excites him.

Arsenal and Tottenham are two teams who declared their interest earlier in the season but they are not the only English teams interested according to the Standard.

The report claims that Manchester United and Manchester City have now added him to their list of summer targets and both teams are hoping to beat Arsenal to his signature.

He could easily serve as the perfect partner to Harry Maguire at Manchester United and Aymeric Laporte at Manchester City.