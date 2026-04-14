Manchester clubs will challenge Arsenal for Premier League star

Arsenal have been linked with a summer move for Sandro Tonali as the midfielder is reportedly expected to leave Newcastle United at the end of the season.

Tonali is widely regarded as one of the most complete midfielders in the Premier League at present, and Newcastle United are understood to have no desire to sell him. The Magpies have been clear that their key players will not be made available this summer, with Tonali firmly included in that group.

However, there is a growing belief that Newcastle could struggle to retain all of their top talents if they fail to secure Champions League qualification. Missing out on European football’s top competition could force the club into difficult financial and sporting decisions, potentially opening the door to player departures.

Growing Transfer Interest in Tonali

Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring Tonali’s situation closely, but they are not alone in their interest. According to Fichajes, both Manchester United and Manchester City have also entered the race for the Italian midfielder, with all three clubs looking to strengthen their midfield options ahead of the next transfer window.

The level of competition for his signature is expected to be intense, as each club views Tonali as a high-quality addition capable of improving their squad immediately. His tactical intelligence, physical presence, and technical ability make him an attractive target across the Premier League’s elite.

Decision Looms Over Future

Ultimately, Tonali will have an important decision to make regarding his next step, with multiple top clubs offering competing sporting projects. Arsenal, in particular, may need to present a compelling offer if they are to stand a chance of securing his signature in such a competitive market.

With interest continuing to grow, the race for Tonali is shaping up to be one of the standout transfer battles of the summer window, and Newcastle’s final league position could play a decisive role in determining the outcome.