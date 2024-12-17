Manchester United and Arsenal are in an off-field row over FA Cup ticket allocation

Manchester United has formally reported Arsenal to the FA after the Gunners allocated fewer tickets than required for their upcoming FA Cup clash in January. The fixture promises to be one of the standout ties of the competition, with both clubs eager to progress and maintain their hunt for silverware this season.

The FA Cup draw paired United with Arsenal, meaning the Red Devils will travel to the Emirates Stadium for what is expected to be an intense encounter. Arsenal, keen to perform better in this year’s tournament after being eliminated early by Liverpool in a similar marquee clash last season, will look to avoid a repeat disappointment. Meanwhile, Manchester United and their new manager are equally determined to make a statement and advance in the prestigious competition.

While anticipation for the match builds, off-field tensions have escalated over ticketing arrangements. According to The Sun, Arsenal has allocated Manchester United just 8,000 tickets for the fixture. This figure falls short of the 15% stadium capacity stipulated in FA Cup regulations, which translates to approximately 9,000 tickets at the Emirates Stadium.

United has taken issue with this reduction and subsequently reported Arsenal to the FA. The club is seeking to resolve the matter before the game, arguing that the Gunners’ decision fails to meet the competition’s guidelines. United believes this is unfair treatment and expects the situation to be corrected, ensuring their travelling supporters are granted the full allocation of tickets.

It remains to be seen how the FA will respond to United’s complaint and whether Arsenal will be required to increase the allocation. Regardless of the outcome, the Emirates Stadium will undoubtedly provide an electric atmosphere as both sets of fans look to inspire their teams to victory.

Arsenal supporters, confident in their ability to create an overwhelming home atmosphere, are unlikely to be fazed by the presence of additional away fans. Even with 9,000 United supporters in the stands, the Gunners faithful will aim to drown out the noise and give their team a significant home advantage.

As one of the most anticipated matches of the round, the clash between Arsenal and Manchester United promises excitement, drama, and, perhaps, a bit of controversy before a ball is even kicked.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…