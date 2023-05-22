Report – Man Utd and Chelsea battling for Arsenal teenager

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly plotting to snatch teenage star Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal as he continues to develop well for their U18 side.

The Englishman made history when he debuted for the Gunners at the age of 15 last year and is an exciting talent to keep an eye on.

The Gunners continue to groom top stars who will break into their first team, like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

Nwaneri is confident he can make the first team in the near future, but he has not come close to playing for them again since his debut.

This has seen Chelsea, United and other clubs keeping an eye on him as they seek to poach him from the Gunners, The Sun reports.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If you have a top talent in your squad, you must always be prepared for them to be attractive to other clubs around the continent.

This is why we should not be surprised that Chelsea and Manchester United want to sign Nwaneri, but we expect him to stay as he has a better chance of breaking into our first team sooner here than at the other clubs.

