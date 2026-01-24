Manchester United are feeling positive about their game at Arsenal

Manchester United will travel to the Emirates Stadium this weekend to face Arsenal, fully aware of the scale of the challenge that awaits them. The Gunners have been widely regarded as the strongest team in England this season and have occupied the top of the Premier League table for much of the campaign. Their consistency and control have placed them in a commanding position as the season progresses.

There is a growing sense that this could be the year Arsenal finally reclaim the league title, and few observers would be surprised if that proves to be the case. Mikel Arteta’s side have appeared more complete and more efficient than their rivals, setting the standard in both performance and results since the campaign began.

Arsenal confidence ahead of key test

Arsenal will approach the fixture with clear intent, particularly after failing to secure victories in their last two league matches. Those dropped points have only increased the desire within the squad to respond positively and reassert their authority at the top of the table. Playing at home, Arteta’s players are expected to take confidence from their overall form and the balance within the team.

As things stand, Arsenal will believe they have the quality and structure required to overcome Manchester United. Their ability to dominate games and convert pressure into goals has been a defining feature of their season, and they will be keen to demonstrate that once again against a major rival.

United respect challenge but remains positive

At Old Trafford, there is a clear understanding of how difficult the task will be. Despite that, United’s manager, Michael Carrick, has expressed optimism ahead of the encounter. According to Manchester United’s official website, Carrick spoke openly about the challenge and the mindset within his squad.

He said, “I’m looking forward to the game. It’s a big challenge, you know, they’re a very good team. It’s pretty obvious to say that. They’ve got so many strong points to their game, and to their squad. It’s a big challenge, they are where they are for a reason and where they are in the Champions League for a reason, so we’re fully aware of that and not taking that lightly at all. We feel we’re in a good place and we’re looking forward to the game, so it’s where we want to be, with that real positive energy and enthusiasm, to go there and be positive, but for sure we know it’s not going to come easy.”