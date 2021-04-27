Manchester United battling Arsenal for Slavia Prague ace

Manchester United is prepared to battle Arsenal for the signature of Abdallah Sima.

The 19-year-old has been in fine form for Slavia Prague in this campaign and has caught the attention of several top European teams.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for him for a long time now and he showed why he should be signed when he scored a 25-yard stunner to dump Leicester City out of the Europa League.

He couldn’t help his team as Arsenal eliminated them in the quarterfinal of the same competition.

However, he is still having a fine season and has scored 19 goals from 35 competitive games.

Arsenal will look to revamp their squad in the summer with a new attacker set to join them.

They have Sima as a player whom they might sign, but United have become interested in his signature as well.

MEN says the Red Devils are monitoring his progress and at 19, he is at the perfect age for them to land him.

He would be expected to develop further and perhaps become a world-class player later in his career.

Arsenal will be determined not to allow United a free run and it will be interesting to see if they can convince him to move to the Emirates especially as they might not play Champions League football.