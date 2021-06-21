Manchester United challenging Arsenal for highly regarded defender

Arsenal faces serious competition from Manchester United for the signature of Max Aarons.

The Englishman has been one of the best right-backs in the country for the last three years.

He helped Norwich to gain promotion back to the Premier League twice in those three years.

They have just returned to England’s top flight and they would be keen to make an impression on the competition this time.

However, they also know that it would be hard to keep hold of their best players and Aarons could leave them.

Todofichajes says the Englishman is attracting the attention of Manchester United alongside Arsenal.

United wants to strengthen their right full-back position and they are convinced that Aarons has what it takes to deputise for the impressive Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Arsenal has been his long-term admirers and they had hoped to bring him in as a replacement for Hector Bellerin this summer if the Spaniard leaves.

However, they will have to see off United to sign him now with the report claiming that he would cost any club that wants to sign him 30m euros.

He has a contract with Norwich until 2024 and they will be relaxed about negotiating a transfer away for him.