Manchester United & City expected to top the WSL as Arsenal & Chelsea face Cup battle by Michelle

As Arsenal and Chelsea fans head to a sold-out Selhurst Park for the Women’s Conti Cup Final today, the rest of the WSL marches on. Let’s take a look at what the top of the WSL table is expected to look like after today.. this is the WSL table before today’s matches:

Manchester United currently sit at the top of the WSL. The Reds welcome bottom-of the-table Leicester City to Leigh Sports Village Stadium today. This is a match where a win for Man United is expected, with a good chance of increasing their goal difference to boot. A win today would extend their lead at the top of the WSL to 4 points above Chelsea and 9 points above Arsenal.. match kick-off at 130PM UK today.

Manchester City welcome 9th place Tottenham to Academy Stadium today. Tottenham have been on a losing streak and with Beth England in doubt due to an injury picked up against Man United and Manager Rehanne Skinner hinting at other injuries picked up on international duty, Man City should have this one in hand, keeping their unbeaten streak at Academy Stadium intact. A win for Man City today would put them on 32 points and push them into 2nd place in the WSL, pushing Chelsea into 3rd.. match kick-off 3PM UK today (same time as the Arsenal v Chelsea Conti Cup Final! Which one will you be watching?!

So by the end of this afternoon the WSL top 4?

Manchester United 35 points Manchester City 32 points Chelsea 31 points Arsenal 26 points

All of this is largely academic as both Arsenal and Chelsea already have a WSL game in hand over Man City and Man United and both will have 2 in hand after today’s WSL matches BUT expect to hear Manchester, Manchester, Manchester for a few weeks yet lol!

A win for Arsenal today in the Conti Cup Final could be the catalyst to set them back on track and back into real contention in the WSL. Everything crossed for today!

COYGW!!!!

Michelle Maxwell

CONTI CUP OR BUST!

Our very own Michelle joins up with Lotte and Martin from Dublin Arsenal to review last weeks defeat to Chelsea and The Arsenal’s Women’s chances of getting revenge this weekend in the Conti Cup Final…

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….